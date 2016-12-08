FIFA bans former soccer officials over South African friendly matches

A TV team is reflected in a logo of FIFA a meeting of the FIFA Council at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland October 13, 2016.

ZURICH (Reuters) - Global soccer body FIFA said on Thursday it had banned former South African soccer head Kirsten Nematandani and two other officials over violations related to friendly matches played in 2010.

Former South African Football Association president Kirsten Nematandani was banned from all soccer-related activity for five years, while former Zimbabwe Football Association official Jonathan Musavengana and former Togo national team coach Banna Tchanile both received life-long bans.

"The three cases decided related to international friendly matches played in South Africa in 2010, as well as to cases decided by the adjudicatory chamber in October 2015 and March 2016," FIFA's ethics committee said in a statement.