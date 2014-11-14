FIFA has 'no influence' over ethics committee reports

BERNE (Reuters) - FIFA has no influence over reports produced by its Ethics Committee, soccer’s world governing body said on Friday amid criticism of the findings of an investigation into the bidding process for the 2018/2022 World Cup hosting.

“The ethics committee is independent from FIFA and contains two separate chambers that mirror the system of justice in many countries with an investigatory chamber independent from the adjudicatory chamber,” FIFA said in a statement.

“In line with this independence, FIFA does not have any influence over the writing of investigatory reports nor over the findings of any investigations,” it added.

“In terms of the recommendations of the Ethics Committee, these will be carefully considered and assessed by FIFA.”

FIFA was thrown into chaos on Thursday when its chief ethics adjudicator Hans-Joachim Eckert said he could find no grounds for reopening the controversial process that awarded the hosting of the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 finals to Qatar.

However, ethics investigator Michael Garcia, who spent 18 months looking into allegations of corruption during the turbulent campaign, said he would appeal because the Eckert’s report contained inaccuracies.

FIFA confirmed that it had received Garcia’s “intention to appeal” on Friday.

“Taking into consideration that the deadline to submit reasons for the appeal is ongoing, FIFA is not in a position to comment further for the time being,” said FIFA.