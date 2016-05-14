FIFA says Scala misinterpreted Congress ruling

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Global soccer body FIFA said on Saturday Domenico Scala “misinterpreted” a ruling which will allow the FIFA Council to appoint and dismiss members of watchdog committees.

Scala resigned on Saturday as head of the independent Audit and Compliance committee, saying watchdog committees had lost their independence and members would be under threat of dismissal.

“FIFA regrets that Mr. Scala has misinterpreted the purpose of the decision taken by the FIFA Congress,” FIFA said in a statement. “Mr. Scala has made unfounded claims which are baseless.”