FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FIFA says Scala misinterpreted Congress ruling
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 14, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

FIFA says Scala misinterpreted Congress ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Global soccer body FIFA said on Saturday Domenico Scala “misinterpreted” a ruling which will allow the FIFA Council to appoint and dismiss members of watchdog committees.

Scala resigned on Saturday as head of the independent Audit and Compliance committee, saying watchdog committees had lost their independence and members would be under threat of dismissal.

“FIFA regrets that Mr. Scala has misinterpreted the purpose of the decision taken by the FIFA Congress,” FIFA said in a statement. “Mr. Scala has made unfounded claims which are baseless.”

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.