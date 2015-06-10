FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss authorities say FIFA has handed over more IT data
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 10, 2015 / 6:19 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss authorities say FIFA has handed over more IT data

Joshua Franklin

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Office of the Attorney General said soccer’s governing body FIFA had handed over more IT data on Wednesday, including, according to one source, records from FIFA President Sepp Blatter’s office.

The OAG seized data and documents stored in computer systems at FIFA last month as part of criminal proceedings related to the allocation of the 2018 and 2022 FIFA soccer World Cups in Russia and Qatar.

On Wednesday it received more data that it had requested from FIFA last month.

“I can confirm that FIFA handed over today seized IT data to the OAG,” a spokesman said in an emailed statement. “As already communicated, the OAG has opened criminal proceedings against persons unknown.”

If need be the OAG will look to speak with Blatter and other officials if they are of interest to its investigation, the spokesman said.

A source close to the Swiss investigation indicated that records from Blatter’s office were part of the investigation.

The news was first reported by the BBC, which said data was also taken from the offices of FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke and the group’s head of finance.

“As confirmed by the Office of the General Attorney ‎of Switzerland, FIFA today provided the requested IT data as scheduled,” FIFA said in an emailed comment.

The OAG suspects that irregularities occurred in the allocation of the FIFA World Cups of 2018 and 2022, which were awarded to Russia and Qatar respectively.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Additional reporting by Brian Homewood in Bern and Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.