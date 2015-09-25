FIFA says it will continue to cooperate with Swiss authorities

ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA said on Friday it would continue to cooperate with Swiss authorities, shortly after Swiss prosecutors announced they had opened a criminal investigation into the global soccer body’s president, Sepp Blatter.

“Since 27 May 2015, FIFA has been cooperating with the Office of the Swiss Attorney General (OAG) and has complied with all requests for documents, data and other information. We will continue this level of cooperation throughout the investigation,” Zurich-based FIFA said in a statement.

“Today, at the home of FIFA, representatives from the Office of the Swiss Attorney General conducted interviews and gathered documents pursuant to its investigation. FIFA facilitated these interviews as part of our ongoing cooperation.”