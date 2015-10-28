FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss justice office says Jose Maria Marin agrees to extradition to the U.S
#Sports News
October 28, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss justice office says Jose Maria Marin agrees to extradition to the U.S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Jose Maria Marin, former president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, agreed to be extradited to the United States, the Swiss Federal Office of Justice said in a statement on Wednesday.

Marin was among seven officials from global soccer body FIFA who were arrested in May at their Zurich hotel after being indicted on corruption charges in the United States. Marin is accused of having taken bribes in connection with sports marketing rights and had until now fought his extradition.

Like Marin, former FIFA Vice President Jeffrey Webb also agreed to his own extradition to the United States. Five other former officials continue to oppose their extradition to the United States, the justice office said.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and John Miller.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

