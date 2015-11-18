Platini to appeal FIFA ban with Court of Arbitration for Sport

UEFA President Michel Platini attends a news conference after the draw for the 2015/2016 UEFA Europa League soccer competition at Monaco's Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo, Monaco August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

ZURICH (Reuters) - European soccer chief Michel Platini will take his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after global soccer body FIFA’s ethics committee rejected his appeal against a provisional 90-day ban, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

“After having exhausted internal procedures at FIFA, (the rejection of the appeal) will allow Michel Platini to take his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, a serious, independent court that is free of the electoral context and pressures present at FIFA,” Platini spokesman Jean-Christophe Alquier said in a statement.

“In the meantime, he stays a serene and determined candidate for the presidency of FIFA,” he said.

Suspended FIFA president Sepp Blatter and Platini lost their appeals against provisional 90-days bans FIFA’s ethics committee, FIFA said on Wednesday.