Swiss examine 152 suspicious transfers linked to FIFA probe
February 23, 2016 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss examine 152 suspicious transfers linked to FIFA probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The FIFA logo is seen outside their headquarters in Zurich October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss authorities are reviewing more than 150 reports of suspicious financial activity linked to FIFA’s decision to award Russia and Qatar the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, a spokesman for the attorney general said on Tuesday.

That is up from 133 cases the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) had reported in December.

“As of today, 152 suspicious transaction reports have been filed to the ...(OAG) via the Swiss Financial Intelligence Unit, MROS, in the context of the ongoing criminal proceedings regarding soccer,” the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by John Stonestreet

