U.S. hopeful on extradition of suspects in soccer probe
September 14, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. hopeful on extradition of suspects in soccer probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are optimistic that all the individuals charged in its probe into corruption in world soccer will be extradited to the United States, U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Monday.

“We remain very hopeful that we will be able to bring to the U.S. all those we charged in May,” Lynch said at a news conference in Zurich.

In May the U.S. indicted nine soccer officials and five sports marketing executives, charging them with racketeering, money laundering and wire fraud on suspicions they orchestrated multi-million dollar bribery schemes over 24 years.

So far, only three of those indicted have appeared in U.S. court, Lynch said.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Mark Hosenball and Brian Homewood; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
