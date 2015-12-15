FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss extradite FIFA official Napout to U.S. in corruption probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Juan Angel Napout, president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) attends the draw of the 2015 Copa Sudamericana tournament at the CONMEBOL headquarters in Luque, on the outskirts of Asuncion July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA Vice-President Juan Angel Napout, president of the South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL, was extradited to the United States on Tuesday to face corruption charges, the Swiss Federal Office of Justice said.

Napout, a Paraguayan, had ben detained in Zurich this month on a U.S. warrant accusing him of accepting bribes worth millions of dollars in connection with the sale of marketing rights to soccer tournaments in Latin America.

The justice office also said Eduardo Li, former president of the Costa Rican soccer federation, had dropped his appeal against a ruling in September ordering his extradition to the United States. He had been arrrested in Zurich on a U.S. warrant in May.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
