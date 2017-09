UEFA President Michel Platini attends a news conference after the draw for the 2015/2016 UEFA Europa League soccer competition at Monaco's Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo, Monaco August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

NYON, Switzerland (Reuters) - European soccer body UEFA’s national associations “fully support” Michel Platini, Austrian FA President Leo Windtner told reporters after a meeting of all 54 member associations on Thursday.

Platini, who hopes to be a candidate for FIFA president in February, was suspended for 90 days by FIFA’s Ethics Committee last week but is appealing the decision and denies any wrongdoing.