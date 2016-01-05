FIFA ethics investigators recommend nine-year ban for Valcke

FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke attends a news conference during his visit to Samara, one of the 2018 World Cup host cities, Russia, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

ZURICH (Reuters) - Investigators for FIFA’s ethics watchdog on Tuesday recommended that suspended FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke be banned from soccer for nine years and fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($99,029.51) for ethics violations.

The investigatory chamber of the ethics committee for global soccer body FIFA said it had concluded its investigation into Valcke and given its findings to the ethics body.

Valcke’s 90-day suspension over World Cup ticket selling accusations was set to end on Tuesday but investigators also recommended the ethics committee extend this by 45 days. Valcke has denied any wrongdoing.