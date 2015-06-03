FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FIFA's Valcke says he's beyond reproach
June 3, 2015 / 4:53 PM / 2 years ago

FIFA's Valcke says he's beyond reproach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FIFA President Sepp Blatter (L) arrives with Jerome Valcke, Secretary General of the FIFA, at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

PARIS (Reuters) - FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke said on Wednesday he was not guilty of any corrupt practice in a $10 million bank transaction under investigation by U.S authorities and saw no reason to stand down.

“I have no reason to say that I shouldn’t remain secretary general regarding what’s happened in the last days, because I have no responsibility,” he told France Info radio.

“I‘m beyond reproach and I certainly don’t feel guilty. So I don’t even have to justify that I‘m innocent,” he added.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
