FIFA official Valcke hits back over $10 million transactions

FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke attends a news conference during his visit to Samara, one of the 2018 World Cup host cities, Russia, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

SAMARA, Russia (Reuters) - FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke on Wednesday dismissed allegations of wrongdoing over $10 million in bank transactions that are under investigation by U.S. authorities.

The transactions are central to a U.S. bribery investigation against soccer’s governing body. In an emotional appearance at a news conference in the Russian city of Samara, a venue for the 2018 World Cup finals, he said there were no grounds to blame him or FIFA over the way the funds were used.

He also said he had not been questioned by Swiss prosecutors or police.

