Top FIFA aide linked to money transfer key to indictment: NYT

FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke takes part in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) being held in the Culloden Hotel near Belfast, Northern Ireland, in this February 28, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files

(Reuters) - U.S. authorities believe FIFA President Sepp Blatter’s top lieutenant made $10 million in bank transactions that are central to the bribery investigation of the world soccer body, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing unnamed law-enforcement officials.

The newspaper said FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke is the unidentified “high-ranking FIFA official” who prosecutors say transferred the sum in 2008 to another FIFA official, Jack Warner.

The newspaper said Vlacke’s alleged involvement is sure to raise more questions about what Blatter, who was re-elected on Friday to a fifth term as head of FIFA, knew about the money transfer.

Reuters has not verified the story.

“Mr. Valcke, who said in a brief email that he had not authorized the payment and did not have the power to do so, has not been charged or accused of wrongdoing,” the Times said.

Warner, a former FIFA vice president, is among nine FIFA officials and five corporate executives charged by the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday with running a criminal enterprise that involved more than $150 million in bribes.

Blatter, 79, is not accused of any wrongdoing personally and has implied that the United States timed news of the charges to try to undermine his re-election.

The $10 million payment is a key element of the indictment accusing Warner of taking a bribe in exchange for helping South Africa secure the right to host the 2010 World Cup, the Times said.