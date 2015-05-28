FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former FIFA VP Jack Warner surrenders: LA Times
#Sports News
May 28, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

Former FIFA VP Jack Warner surrenders: LA Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former FIFA vice president Jack Warner surrendered after being accused on corruption charges, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a spokeswoman for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

Warner, who is among the nine FIFA officials and five corporate executives who were accused in New York, said he has never been questioned by the FBI.

“I reiterate that I am innocent of any charges. I have walked away from the politics of world football,” the paper quoted Warner as saying.

Seven leading soccer officials were arrested on corruption charges by U.S. and Swiss authorities on Wednesday.

Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
