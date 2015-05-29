White House says FIFA president's re-election is up to its members

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it had no response to the re-election of FIFA President Sepp Blatter, despite a scandal involving allegations of corruption in world soccer.

“This is a decision for that organization, that’s now in some turmoil, for them to make. And we’ll let them make it,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. Blatter was re-elected after the only other candidate conceded defeat on Friday.