White House says FIFA president's re-election is up to its members
May 29, 2015 / 6:04 PM / 2 years ago

White House says FIFA president's re-election is up to its members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it had no response to the re-election of FIFA President Sepp Blatter, despite a scandal involving allegations of corruption in world soccer.

“This is a decision for that organization, that’s now in some turmoil, for them to make. And we’ll let them make it,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. Blatter was re-elected after the only other candidate conceded defeat on Friday.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott

