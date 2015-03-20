FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2026 World Cup hosts to be chosen in 2017: FIFA
March 20, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

2026 World Cup hosts to be chosen in 2017: FIFA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FIFA President Sepp Blatter listens to secretary general Jerome Valcke (L) during a news conference after a meeting of the FIFA executive committee in Zurich March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - The host nation for the 2026 World Cup will be chosen by the FIFA Congress in May 2017, FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke said on Friday.

Valcke said FIFA’s executive committee were expected to approve the regulations for the bidding process at its next meeting in May and that the tournament should be played in the traditional slot of June and July.

He added that the campaign “will be transparent from the first minute of the process until the decision-making.” Under new rules following the controversy over the 2018 and 2022 World Cup awards, the hosts will be chosen by the 209 member associations of FIFA at a vote in Kuala Lumpur, instead of just the executive committee.

Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer

