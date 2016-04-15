FIFA President Infantino to visit World Cup host Russia, Qatar

FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives for a news conference at the Colombian Football Confederation headquarters in Bogota, Colombia, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

ZURICH (Reuters) - Newly elected FIFA President Gianni Infantino will visit the next two hosts of the World Cup, Russia and Qatar, next week, the global soccer body said on Friday.

“The FIFA President will begin his two-day stay in Russia on 19 April with a visit to Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium, venue of the opening match and final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup,” Zurich-based FIFA said in a statement.

He leaves on April 20 for Doha, where he will meet senior board members of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy and officials of the Qatari government, it added.

Swiss authorities are probing whether bribery played a role in awarding the hosting rights for the World Cup to Russia and Qatar. Both have denied wrongdoing.