FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zico launches FIFA presidency bid without federation backing
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 10, 2015 / 11:32 PM / 2 years ago

Zico launches FIFA presidency bid without federation backing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former Brazil soccer player Zico speaks during a news conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian soccer great Zico formally declared his candidacy for the FIFA presidency on Wednesday but admitted there would probably need to be a change of rules in order to make his run viable.

FIFA president Sepp Blatter announced last week he was standing down after the body was hit by a wave of corruption allegations that are still sending shockwaves around the footballing world.

Under FIFA’s current statutes, however, candidates to succeed the Swiss in a ballot likely to take place later this year must have the support of federations from five countries affiliated to soccer’s world governing body.

Zico said he does not yet have that backing.

The 62-year-old said UEFA boss Michel Platini had advised him to run for head of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) first but Zico said that was almost impossible as he did not have the required support of the eight state federations and five clubs. “There’s more chance of FIFA than the CBF,” Zico told reporters in Rio de de Janeiro.

“The ideal thing would be here in Brazil but unfortunately the rules of the game do not favor outsiders.”

Zico, one of the best players to have graced the game, has managed in Brazil, Japan, Turkey, Russia and Greece and was a former Sports Minister in his homeland.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro, Writing by Andrew Downie in; Sao Paulo.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.