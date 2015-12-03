FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zurich police say taking action in FIFA investigation
December 3, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

Zurich police say taking action in FIFA investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Zurich police are taking action in a probe of corruption at global soccer body FIFA, a spokesman said after the New York Times reported more arrests were taking place.

“Police steps are being taken on Thursday on behalf of the (Swiss) Federal Office of Justice (FOJ),” a spokesman for police in FIFA’s home canton of Zurich said. He referred all other questions to the FOJ, which was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Michael Shields and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Nick Macfie

