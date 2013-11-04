FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bracconi named interim AC Ajaccio coach
November 4, 2013 / 10:10 AM / 4 years ago

Bracconi named interim AC Ajaccio coach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Christian Bracconi has been named the interim AC Ajaccio coach replacing the sacked Fabrizio Ravanelli, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

Bracconi, who was the youth academy director, has been appointed “at least until the winter break”, which starts on December 23, club president Alain Orsoni was quoted as saying on its Twitter feed.

Former Italy international Ravanelli was sacked on Saturday after a 3-1 home defeat against Valenciennes left Ajaccio second from bottom with seven points from 12 games.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
