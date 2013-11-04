Bracconi named interim AC Ajaccio coach

PARIS (Reuters) - Christian Bracconi has been named the interim AC Ajaccio coach replacing the sacked Fabrizio Ravanelli, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

Bracconi, who was the youth academy director, has been appointed “at least until the winter break”, which starts on December 23, club president Alain Orsoni was quoted as saying on its Twitter feed.

Former Italy international Ravanelli was sacked on Saturday after a 3-1 home defeat against Valenciennes left Ajaccio second from bottom with seven points from 12 games.