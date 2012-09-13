PSG hoping unstoppable Ibrahimovic shines again

PARIS (Reuters) - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has not taken long to settle into life in Ligue 1 after joining Paris St Germain from AC Milan and the Sweden striker is fast becoming a nightmare for his opponents after just three appearances.

Ibrahimovic has already scored four goals for PSG with doubles against Lille and Lorient and Friday’s opponents Toulouse (1845 GMT) fear they will be the next victims when they visit the Parc des Princes.

“When you face one of the three best players in the world, in spite of anything you have prepared, if on that day he is the genius he can be, there is nothing you can do,” Toulouse coach Alain Casanova was quoted as saying in Le Parisien on Wednesday.

“Unless you chain his feet and blindfold him, it’s hard to stop him.”

PSG are hoping Ibrahimovic’s impressive form continues as they trail pacesetters and arch rivals Olympique Marseille, who have maximum points from four games, by six points.

Argentines Javier Pastore and Ezequiel Lavezzi have so far failed to make an impact this season with the latter having missed the last two games through suspension.

Champions Montpellier, who have only picked up four points, travel to Stade Reims on Friday (1845) with a full squad.

PERFECT RECORD

Lille, the 2011 champions, are seven points off the pace and also face a promoted side on Saturday when they travel to Troyes (1500), who have yet to win in the top flight this season.

Marseille visit Nancy on Sunday (1900) looking to maintain their perfect record.

“We are happy but let’s not make too big a deal of this because everything is fragile,” Marseille defender Rod Fanni told the club’s website (www.om.net).

“One or two defeats and you are back to square one. Let’s stay cool and we’ll see.”

Striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, who struggled last season, has already scored three goals and OM look far more focused.

“We are more solid, everyone is making more effort,” said Fanni.

Second-placed Olympique Lyon, who are two points behind the leaders on 10, host Ajaccio earlier on Sunday (1500).