Lloris is fine after head injury scare, says Deschamps
November 11, 2013 / 7:15 PM / 4 years ago

Lloris is fine after head injury scare, says Deschamps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

France's soccer team goalkeeper Hugo Lloris attends a training session at Clairefontaine, near Paris, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - France captain Hugo Lloris, left out of Tottenham’s Premier League match with Newcastle United at the weekend due to medical concerns, trained normally on Monday and should be available for Friday’s World Cup playoff in Ukraine.

Spurs manager Andre Villas-Boas was advised by his medical staff not to play goalkeeper Lloris, who was knocked unconscious at Everton the previous week but played on for the final 12 minutes of the match.

On Monday Lloris spent time training while all the other France players who were involved in the weekend’s action took part in light exercise.

“He’s fine, he’s all fine,” France coach Didier Deschamps told a news conference.

“Today, he’s having training because he did not play yesterday. Tomorrow, he will normally take part in the collective training.”

“(Tottenham) have done what they thought was the right thing to do, but he’s fine.”

Villas-Boas stood by the doctors’ decision to withdraw Lloris from playing on Sunday, in a match Spurs surprisingly lost 1-0.

The Portuguese also strongly backed his own decision to keep the goalkeeper on the pitch at Everton despite being criticized for not taking him off.

France visit Ukraine on Friday and host them in the return leg on Tuesday at Stade de France.

Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Tony Goodson

