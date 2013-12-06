Falcao's return for Monaco delayed again

FC Nantes' Olivier Veigneau challenges AS Monaco's Radamel Falcao (L) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Beaujoire in Nantes, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Monaco striker Radamel Falcao has not recovered from his thigh problem and will miss Sunday’s home Ligue 1 game against second-bottom Ajaccio, the club said on Friday.

Falcao was ruled out of last weekend’s match with what the club had called a “minor pain” and was expected to return to action for the midweek trip at Nice where third-placed Monaco won 3-0.

Coach Claudio Ranieri decided to “protect” his leading scorer, hoping to have him back for Sunday’s game but Falcao had to cut short his training session on Friday.

“Radamel Falcao continues his rehabilitation from a thigh problem. While his situation is improving, he still feels some pain,” Monaco said on their website (www.asm-fc.com).

“As a precaution, the club will let him return to competitive action when the results of clinical tests and further examinations will be normal.”

It is not clear when Falcao, who has scored nine goals in 14 league matches, will be fit to return.