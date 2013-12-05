Montpellier coach Fernandez resigns

Montpellier's Remy Cabella (R) challenges Olympique Marseille's Andre-Pierre Gignac during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

MONTPELLIER, France (Reuters) - Montpellier coach Jean Fernandez has resigned after a 2-0 defeat at home to Lorient on Wednesday left the club fourth from bottom in Ligue 1.

“In the interest of the club, I have decided to quit,” Fernandez, who had taken over from Rene Girard at the beginning of the season, told a news conference on Thursday.

Former Montpellier player and assistant coach Pascal Baills will take control of the team on a caretaker basis.

Montpellier, the 2012 French champions, have failed to win any of their last eight matches in all competitions.