FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Liverpool move 'worst mistake of my life': Balotelli
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 12, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

Liverpool move 'worst mistake of my life': Balotelli

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Liverpool's Mario Balotelli. Football - Hull City v Liverpool - Barclays Premier League - The Kingston Communications Stadium - 28/4/15. Reuters / Andrew Yates

PARIS (Reuters) - Striker Mario Balotelli described his spell with Liverpool as 'the worst mistake of my life' after he scored twice in his Ligue 1 debut with Nice on Sunday.

The 26-year-old former Inter Milan and Manchester City forward helped Nice to a 3-2 win over Olympique Marseille to leave his team second in league standings, behind leaders Monaco on goal difference.

Balotelli scored only once in 16 Premier League appearances in his first season at the Merseyside club and was sent back to AC Milan on loan last season in an injury-hit campaign.

"I joined Liverpool (in 2014)... it was the worst mistake of my life. Apart from the fans, who were fantastic with me, I must be honest, and the players, who I had a good rapport with, I didn't like the club," Balotelli told reporters in France.

"I had two coaches, Brendan Rodgers and Juergen Klopp. As people they didn't make a good impression on me. I didn't get along with them."

Balotelli, who won the Champions League and three Serie A titles with Inter Milan and lifted the English top flight crown with City, believes he still has a chance of winning the Ballon d'Or.

"Of course. It's not too late. I think I could have already won it by now, but by working hard in training I could still win it in the next two or three years," Balotelli added.

Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.