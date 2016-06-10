FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese, U.S. investors buy 80 percent of French soccer club Nice
June 10, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Chinese, U.S. investors buy 80 percent of French soccer club Nice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - FC Nantes v OGC Nice - French Ligue 1 - La Beaujoire stadium, Nantes, France - 30/4/2016. FC Nantes' Emiliano Sala in action against OGC Nice's Nampalys Mendy. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - A group of Chinese and American investors have brought an 80 percent stake in French Ligue 1 soccer club OGC Nice, the club said on Friday without disclosing the fee.

The club said the two principal investors are Alex Zheng, president of hotel-owner Plateno Group, and Chien Lee, founder and chief executive of NewCity Capital.

They have partnered with Paul Conway, who represents the Pacific Media Group and a fourth investor, Elliot Hayes, also from the United States.

“We want to use our business contacts to develop the club in China,” the statement quoted Lee as saying.

Club president Jean-Pierre Rivere will retain a 20 percent stake in the club.

Reporting by Matthias Galante; Editing by by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
