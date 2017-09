Paris Saint-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts as he eyes the ball during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Valenciennes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris St Germain will be without injured striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic when they host lowly Lorient in Ligue 1 on Friday, the French champions said in a statement.

The Sweden striker, who has been suffering from knee pains lately, was not included in the squad announced on Thursday.

PSG are top of the table with 25 points from 11 games, just ahead of Monaco on goal difference.