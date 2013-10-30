FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thiago Silva back in training with PSG
#Sports News
October 30, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

Thiago Silva back in training with PSG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's Thiago Silva reacts during their 2010 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Colombia in Rio de Janeiro, October 15, 2008. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris St Germain center back Thiago Silva is back in training after recovering from a thigh injury but is not fit enough to feature in the squad for Friday’s Ligue 1 game against Lorient, coach Laurent Blanc said on Wednesday.

“I am very happy to see him back to training. Six weeks is a long time,” Blanc told a news conference.

The Brazil international picked up the injury in a 1-1 draw against Monaco on September 22.

He has been replaced in the team by compatriot Marquinhos, who made quite an impression until he committed two errors that cost PSG two goals in their 2-2 draw at St Etienne last weekend.

French champions PSG are top of Ligue 1 with 25 points from 11 games.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Stephen Wood

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Stephen Wood
