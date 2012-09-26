FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zidane head-butt on permanent display in Paris
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
#Sports News
September 26, 2012 / 10:50 PM / in 5 years

Zidane head-butt on permanent display in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A statue depicting former French national soccer team player Zinedine Zidane's (L) head-butt on Italian defender Marco Materazzi during the 2006 final of the soccer World Cup, by Algerian born artist Adel Abdessemed, is seen in front of the Centre Pompidou modern art museum in Paris, September 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Zinedine Zidane’s infamous headbutt on Italian Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final has been immortalised in a statue now on display in Paris.

The five-metre (16 feet) bronze statue, by artist Adel Abdessemed, captures the moment when the French captain lunged at Materazzi’s chest during extra time.

Zidane was sent off and never played international football again. France, who won the World Cup in 1998, lost the final to Italy on penalties.

Zidane later said he head-butted Materazzi because of insulting comments the Italian made to him on the pitch.

The statue is being exhibited in front of Paris’s Pompidou centre and will remain on display until Jan 7 next year.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
