England friendly resumes after lightning delay

England's Wayne Rooney (L) argues with Honduras' Emilio Izaguirre (C) and Maynor Figueroa during an international friendly soccer match ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Miami, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

MIAMI (Reuters) - England’s warmup match against fellow World Cup qualifiers Honduras resumed after a 43-minute delay caused by the threat of lightning at the Sun Life Stadium on Saturday.

American referee Ricardo Salazar had brought the players over to the touchline after 23 minutes and told England manager Roy Hodgson and Honduras counterpart Luis Fernando Suarez that he had decided to stop the game for safety reasons.

The stadium’s video screen displayed a message saying the match was being halted due to “inclement weather with associated lightning”.

It could only resume when there was no lightning detected within an eight-mile radius, a stadium official said.

The score was 0-0 when the game resumed.