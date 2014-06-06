Klose breaks Mueller's goal record for Germany

Germany's Miroslav Klose celebrates his goal during their friendly soccer match against Armenia in Mainz June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

MAINZ Germany (Reuters) - Miroslav Klose became Germany’s all-time top scorer on Friday, breaking Gerd Mueller’s 40-year record when he notched his 69th goal in a 6-1 World Cup warmup rout of Armenia.

The veteran forward, who turns 36 next week, was on target with a diving header in the 76th minute as he gave Germany a 4-1 lead on his 132nd appearance.

“This goal means something for me but it was important to play with the team again,” Klose told reporters, referring to his injury-plagued season in Italy.

The Lazio striker, who scored his first goal for Germany in 2001, has been racing to be fit for his fourth World Cup and did not feature in the 2-2 draw with Cameroon last week.

“I did not have the legs to play in the last international but I feel a lot better every day. I want to play at the World Cup and help my team,” said Klose.Mueller’s record of 68 goals in 62 games has stood since 1974 when he scored then-West Germany’s winning effort - and his last - in the World Cup final against Netherlands.

Germany have been drawn in Group G with Ghana, United States and Portugal at this month’s World Cup in Brazil.

Klose, the only out-and-out striker in the squad, can reach another milestone at the finals.

He needs one goal to equal the World Cup record of 15 held by former Brazil great Ronaldo.