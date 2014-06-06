FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Germany's Reus injures ankle in World Cup warmup
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 6, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

Soccer-Germany's Reus injures ankle in World Cup warmup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's injured player Marco Reus (2nd L) leaves the pitch next to coach Joachim Loew (4th L) during their international friendly soccer match in Mainz June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

MAINZ Germany (Reuters) - Germany midfielder Marco Reus was taken to hospital for checks after turning his left ankle in their final World Cup warmup against Armenia on Friday.

The Borussia Dortmund player went down in the 43rd minute as he chased a ball and then covered his face with his hands as he was helped off the pitch.

”I do not know how bad it is,“ coach Joachim Loew told ZDF television. ”He is being examined as we speak in hospital and we will wait and see what comes out of it.

”A lot goes through your head at that moment and you just hope it is not too bad but then you see it swell up a bit. I hope the ligaments hold up.

“Until 24 hours before the first World Cup game, according to the rules, we can nominate someone else.”

Germany, who take on Ghana, Portugal and United States in Group G, leave for Brazil on Saturday.

The lightning-quick Reus, who enjoyed a superb season at Dortmund, is a key player in Germany’s quest to claim their first international title in 18 years.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.