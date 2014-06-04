Greece labor to 0-0 draw with Nigeria

(Reuters) - Greece were held to a goalless draw by Nigeria in a friendly between the two World Cup teams in Philadelphia on Tuesday in which both sides created chances but lacked the clinical edge.

Greece’s Ioannis Fetfatzidis twice forced good saves out of Nigeria keeper Vincent Enyeama in the first half but it was the African side who finished stronger.

Ogenyi Onazi’s powerful effort from 30 yards out was superbly saved by Greece’s substitute keeper Stephanos Kapinos and then in the final moments Victor Moses drove a low shot just wide.

Nigeria will face the United States in Jacksonville on Saturday while Greece take on Bolivia in New Jersey on Friday.

In Brazil, Greece face Colombia, Ivory Coast and Japan in Group C while Nigeria are up against Iran, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Argentina.