FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece labor to 0-0 draw with Nigeria
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
June 4, 2014 / 1:48 AM / 3 years ago

Greece labor to 0-0 draw with Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 3, 2014; Chester, PA, USA; Nigeria forward Emmanuel Emenike (9 ) leaps over Greece defender Giorgos Tzavellas (3) during a soccer friendly at PPL Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Greece were held to a goalless draw by Nigeria in a friendly between the two World Cup teams in Philadelphia on Tuesday in which both sides created chances but lacked the clinical edge.

Greece’s Ioannis Fetfatzidis twice forced good saves out of Nigeria keeper Vincent Enyeama in the first half but it was the African side who finished stronger.

Ogenyi Onazi’s powerful effort from 30 yards out was superbly saved by Greece’s substitute keeper Stephanos Kapinos and then in the final moments Victor Moses drove a low shot just wide.

Nigeria will face the United States in Jacksonville on Saturday while Greece take on Bolivia in New Jersey on Friday.

In Brazil, Greece face Colombia, Ivory Coast and Japan in Group C while Nigeria are up against Iran, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Argentina.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.