Iran held by Angola in penultimate World Cup warm-up
May 30, 2014 / 2:49 PM / 3 years ago

Iran held by Angola in penultimate World Cup warm-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - World Cup finalists Iran were held to 1-1 draw by Angola in their penultimate warm-up match in Hartberg, Austria on Friday.

Iran forward Karim Ansarifard scored a 57th-minute equalizer to prevent his side suffering a demoralizing defeat before they head out to Brazil.

Iran, who will play in their fourth World Cup and face Argentina, Nigeria and Bosnia in Group F, fell behind three minutes before halftime when Domingos Silvano Cussanda netted for Angola.

The two sides had faced each other in the group stages of the 2006 World Cup in Germany in a fiercely contested match which also ended 1-1.

Iran face Trinidad and Tobago in a behind-closed-doors friendly in Sao Paulo, Brazil on June 8 in their final outing before they kick off their tournament against Nigeria on June 16.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond

