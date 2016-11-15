FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
November 15, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 9 months ago

Italy, Germany play out 0-0 draw, Buffon equals European record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Italy v Germany - International Friendly Match - San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy - 15/11/16 - Italy's Marco Parolo in action against Germany's Serge Gnabry.Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, Italy (Reuters) - World champions Germany and Italy played out an entertaining goalless draw in their friendly international on Tuesday with both sides missing a string of chances in their final match of the year.

The Germans, who beat Italy twice this year including in the Euro 2016 quarter-finals following a penalty shootout, were without half a dozen key players - with Toni Kroos, Manuel Neuer, Mesut Ozil and Jerome Boateng all missing.

In a game which marked Italy keeper Gianluigi Buffon earning his 167th cap - equalling the European record - the hosts dominated the encounter but Germany also had their share of chances.

Italy's biggest chance came eight minutes from the end with Andrea Belotti hitting the post with a low shot.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
