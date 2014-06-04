Uninspired Italy held 1-1 by lowly Luxembourg

Italy's Mario Balotelli (L) and Luxembourg's Tom Schnell fight for the ball during their international friendly soccer match at Renato Curi stadium in Perugia June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

ROME (Reuters) - Lowly Luxembourg tore up the script with a late equalizer in a 1-1 friendly draw with Italy on Wednesday that wrecked the four times World Cup winners’ hopes of a triumphant sendoff to Brazil.

Defender Maxime Chanot stunned the home crowd in Perugia with a bullet header from a corner five minutes before the end that canceled out Claudio Marchisio’s smart ninth minute opener, also from a header.

The lackluster showing against a side ranked 112th in the world will have given coach Cesare Prandelli cause for concern ahead of their opening Group D match against England on Manaus on June 14.

Italy are traditionally poor in friendlies and have a formidable tournament record but the draw against a side thumped 5-1 by Belgium last week meant that the Azzurri head for Brazil without a win in seven games.

Prandelli’s side looked extremely uncomfortable defending against set pieces, an unusual characteristic for any Italy team that will give England heart ahead of their clash.

Italy's Antonio Cassano (L) and Luxembourg's Ben Payal fight for the ball during their international friendly soccer match at Renato Curi stadium in Perugia June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

“We have to improve in defense, we weren’t great but we are still going to the World Cup knowing we can win,” Prandelli told RAI Sport.

Marchisio thumped home the opener after Mario Balotelli laid on a delicious cross with the outside of his boot to leave the Juventus man an easy finish.

Slideshow (2 Images)

But that was as good as it got for the home side, who hit the bar twice early in the second half after substitute Antonio Cassano came off the bench and put a spark into an otherwise drab match.

The Parma attacker’s first act after replacing Marco Verrati ten minutes after the break was to slip in Balotelli, who then hit the bar with Chanot and goalkeeper Anthony Moris on their backsides.

AC Milan striker Balotelli then played in his second perfect cross of the night, but Antonio Candreva again hit the bar.

A series of substitutions failed to lift Italy and Chanot punished their complacency by powering home from an inswinging corner and giving Luxembourg their best result against Italy in nine international meetings.