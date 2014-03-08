Mexico schedule World Cup warm-up versus Israel at Azteca

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will play Israel in a World Cup warm-up at the Azteca Stadium on May 28 as a farewell for the home fans before heading to the finals in Brazil, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said on Friday.

Mexico coach Miguel Herrera will by then have named his 23-man squad and they will head to the tournament after friendlies in the United States against fellow World Cup qualifiers Ecuador on May 31, Bosnia on June 3 and Portugal three days later.

“Given that the majority of the world’s leagues finish their activities on May 26 it was not possible to face a national team qualified for Brazil so we decided the Israeli team was the best option,” the FMF said in a statement.

Mexico have this year beaten South Korea 4-0 and drawn 0-0 with Nigeria in friendlies and will play another World Cup-bound team the United States in Glendale, Arizona on April 2.

Herrera’s side face Cameroon, hosts Brazil and Croatia in that order in Group A at the June 12-July 13 tournament.