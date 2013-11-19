FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch end 2013 unbeaten after Colombia stalemate
November 19, 2013 / 10:20 PM / 4 years ago

Dutch end 2013 unbeaten after Colombia stalemate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Netherlands ended the year unbeaten after being held to a 0-0 draw with Colombia in an international friendly in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

The Dutch had to play with 10 men for almost an hour after Jeremain Lens was sent off after 35 minutes, while they also lost Siem de Jong and Rafael van der Vaart to injuries before halftime.

The best chance of the match fell early in the game to van der Vaart, but his shot hit the crossbar.

The Netherlands, who drew 2-2 with Japan on Saturday, won seven and drew five of their 12 games in 2013.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Josh Reich

