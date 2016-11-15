Croatia beat second-string Northern Ireland 3-0

(Reuters) - Croatia ended Northern Ireland's three-year unbeaten home run with a comfortable 3-0 win thanks to goals from Mario Mandzukic, Duje Cop and Andrej Kramaric in their friendly on Tuesday.

Croatia went ahead against Michael O'Neill's second-string Irish side after nine minutes when striker Mandzukic reacted quickest to head the ball past stranded keeper Alan Mannus.

It was the first goal the Irish, who had not lost at home in 11 games, had conceded at Windsor Park in six matches. The last time they went down at home was to Portugal in September 2013.

Croatia added a second after 35 minutes through Cop after Matej Mitrovic flicked the ball on from a corner and Kramaric smashed the ball home from distance for their third.