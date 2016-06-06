Toothless Poland held 0-0 by Lithuania without Lewandowski

KRAKOW (Reuters) - Poland rested striker Robert Lewandowski and missed his firepower as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Lithuania in a Euro 2016 warm-up in the former capital city of Krakow on Monday.

The stalemate before a 30,000 crowd against a determined Lithuania side playing on the counter followed Poland’s 2-1 loss to the Netherlands in a friendly last week.

Poland coach Adam Nawalka fielded an experimental defense with Thiago Cionek in central defense and talented teenage midfielder Bartosz Kapustka deployed at right back to try to beef up the rearguard but they still looked vulnerable.

The hosts played with more urgency in the second half against the Lithuanians, who failed to qualify for the finals in France, and almost scored on the hour when winger Jakub Blaszczykowski hit the post after marauding down the right.

Despite attacking relentlessly they could not find the net without talisman Lewandowski, who watched from the bench as |Ajax Amsterdam forward Arek Milik toiled alone up front.

Poland were at least able to welcome back their Europa League winner, Sevilla midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak, who came through the match after returning from a minor knee injury.

Poland are in Group C with traditional rivals Germany, as well as their Euro 2012 co-hosts Ukraine and Northern Ireland.

They play their opening game against Northern Ireland on Sunday as they bid to reach the knockout phase at the European Championship for the first time, having gone out at the group stage four years ago on home soil and at the 2008 finals.