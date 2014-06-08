FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Villa double gives Spain warmup win over El Salvador
June 8, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Villa double gives Spain warmup win over El Salvador

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Spain striker David Villa (7) scores a goal against El Salvador in the second half at FedEx Field. Spain won 2-0. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - David Villa struck twice to extend his record goal tally for Spain to 58 as the champions eased to a 2-0 win over El Salvador on Saturday in their final warmup game before the World Cup in Brazil.

Spain dominated the Central American minnows at the FedEx Stadium and barely broke into a sweat in securing a comfortable victory ahead of their opening Group B match against Netherlands in the city of Salvador on Friday.

Vicente Del Bosque’s team squandered a chance to take an early lead when Diego Costa was felled in the penalty area by goalkeeper Henry Hernandez and Cesc Fabregas smashed his fourth-minute spot kick over the crossbar.

Villa, whose goals helped propel Spain to their maiden world title in South Africa four years ago, came off the bench at the break and was in the right place to nod in a Sergio Ramos knockdown in the 60th minute.

Another substitute, Sergio Busquets, crashed a long-range effort against the crossbar in the 80th minute before goalkeeper David De Gea made his debut for La Roja when he replaced captain Iker Casillas for the final 10 minutes.

David Silva floated the ball into the area three minutes from time and Villa chested it down and fired into the corner on his 96th appearance.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez

