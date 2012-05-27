Donovan hat-trick as U.S. hit five past Scots

Landon Donovan (R) of the U.S. celebrates with teammate Terrence Boyd (L) after scoring against Scotland during their international friendly soccer match in Jacksonville, Florida May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Daron Dean

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (Reuters) - Landon Donovan struck a superb hat-trick as the United States crushed Scotland 5-1 in a friendly international on Saturday handing the Scots one of their most humiliating defeats.

Juergen Klinsmann team’s fifth successive win was a sparkling performance against a woeful Scotland team who were unable to match the speed and creativity of the Americans.

The U.S. were 2-0 up inside 11 minutes and never looked back as they produced the kind of high-tempo display their German coach has demanded of them.

“We had a wonderful start with two early goals which really set the tone and the team really kept the rhythm throughout the entire game,” said the former Germany striker and coach.

Donovan had said earlier in the week he was finding it hard to get motivated but on Saturday there was no short of hunger from him in an outstanding display from the U.S’s all-time top scorer, who now has 49 goals.

The L.A. Galaxy forward opened the scoring in the third minute and then eight minutes later midfielder Michael Bradley blasted in from 25 yards out after a delightful set-up from Jermaine Jones.

Scotland pulled one back in the 15th minute when U.S. defender Geoff Cameron inadvertently chested in a header from Kenny Miller.

But that was the last real threat from Craig Levein’s team as the Americans ran away with the game after the break with three goals in a ten minute blitz.

The outstanding Jones picked out Donovan inside the box for the team’s third on the hour and the forward completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute when his shot went in off the inside of the post.

Donovan turned provider for the fifth with a pinpoint cross that Jones, who had charged through the open midfield, headed past Allan McGregor to make it 5-1.

After February’s friendly victory away to Italy the signs are that Klinsmann’s changes to U.S. team, 10 months after he took over from Bob Bradley, are bearing fruit.

“We kept the tempo going, the energy was high and we saw some wonderful goals, Landon had his hand in four of them, and obviously for a coach it was fun to watch,” said Klinsmann.

Donovan, who praised a loud 44,348 crowd for energizing the team, said he did not want his midweek comments about motivation to be misunderstood.

“I don’t want to be mistaken for not caring, I care and I like being a part of this team. I‘m a professional and I do my job, I’ve been doing it a long time. Tonight was one of those nights when things went right,” he said.

While the U.S. can look forward to their World Cup qualifying campaign which starts on June 8 against Antigua and Barbuda, Scotland have no competitive games until their bid for Brazil 2014 begins in September.

“I think it was evident that there was one team out there who were focused and ready to dictate the game and another one who looked like they had finished the season and had nothing to play for,” said Levein.

“We didn’t give ourselves a chance tonight but the USA were very good. I’ve been here before as a coach, it happens sometimes, the team have been excellent recently and that was most unlike them tonight.”