FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Altidore strikes twice for U.S. in win over Nigeria
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 8, 2014 / 12:33 AM / 3 years ago

Altidore strikes twice for U.S. in win over Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United States forward Jozy Altidore (17) is congratulated by defender Fabian Johnson (23) after Altidore scored against the Nigeria at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Jozy Altidore scored twice as the United States completed their World Cup preparations with a 2-1 win over Nigeria at EverBank Field in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Altidore ended his six-month goal drought for club and country with a goal in each half to send the U.S. to Brazil on the back of three successive friendly victories.

Nigeria forward Victor Moses spoiled Tim Howard’s hopes of a clean sheet in his 100th international appearance with a late consolation from the penalty spot.

Altidore’s opener in the 32nd minute was a simple tap-in after good work from Fabian Johnson but his second was a fine strike as he took down a diagonal ball from Michael Bradley, cut inside and fired in at the near post.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.