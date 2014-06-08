Altidore strikes twice for U.S. in win over Nigeria

United States forward Jozy Altidore (17) is congratulated by defender Fabian Johnson (23) after Altidore scored against the Nigeria at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Jozy Altidore scored twice as the United States completed their World Cup preparations with a 2-1 win over Nigeria at EverBank Field in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Altidore ended his six-month goal drought for club and country with a goal in each half to send the U.S. to Brazil on the back of three successive friendly victories.

Nigeria forward Victor Moses spoiled Tim Howard’s hopes of a clean sheet in his 100th international appearance with a late consolation from the penalty spot.

Altidore’s opener in the 32nd minute was a simple tap-in after good work from Fabian Johnson but his second was a fine strike as he took down a diagonal ball from Michael Bradley, cut inside and fired in at the near post.