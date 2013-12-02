Bayern defender Alaba extends deal to 2018

Manchester City's Jesus Navas (L) challenged by Bayern Munich's David Alaba during their Champions League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Left back David Alaba has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him at Bayern Munich until 2018, the club said on Monday.

The 21-year-old Austrian international joined Bayern’s youth team when he was 16 and has been a first choice for coach Pep Guardiola and predecessor Jupp Heynckes for the past three seasons.

“David has undergone amazing development,” chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement. “He is already among Europe’s best and most successful full backs.”