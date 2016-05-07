Factbox: German champions Bayern Munich under Guardiola

BERLIN (Reuters) - Here is a breakdown of the titles won by Bayern Munich under coach Pep Guardiola, who will join Manchester City next season. His Champions League record in brackets:
2013/14 season
UEFA Super Cup
Bundesliga
German Cup
FIFA Club World Cup
(Champions League semi-finals)
2014/15 season
Bundesliga champions
(Champions League semi-finals)
2015/16 season
Bundesliga Champions
German Cup final still to be played
(Champions League semi-finals)
