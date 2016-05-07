Factbox: German champions Bayern Munich under Guardiola

BERLIN (Reuters) - Here is a breakdown of the titles won by Bayern Munich under coach Pep Guardiola, who will join Manchester City next season. His Champions League record in brackets:

2013/14 season

UEFA Super Cup

Bundesliga

German Cup

FIFA Club World Cup

(Champions League semi-finals)

2014/15 season

Bundesliga champions

(Champions League semi-finals)

2015/16 season

Bundesliga Champions

German Cup final still to be played

(Champions League semi-finals)