FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: German champions Bayern Munich under Guardiola
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 7, 2016 / 5:54 PM / a year ago

Factbox: German champions Bayern Munich under Guardiola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Here is a breakdown of the titles won by Bayern Munich under coach Pep Guardiola, who will join Manchester City next season. His Champions League record in brackets:

2013/14 season

UEFA Super Cup

Bundesliga

German Cup

FIFA Club World Cup

(Champions League semi-finals)

2014/15 season

Bundesliga champions

(Champions League semi-finals)

2015/16 season

Bundesliga Champions

German Cup final still to be played

(Champions League semi-finals)

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.