Bayern's Goetze back in training in coming days

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bayern Munich midfielder Mario Goetze has recovered from the ankle injury he picked up three weeks ago and is expected to join team mates in training in the coming days, the treble winners said on Thursday.

Goetze, brought in from Borussia Dortmund for 37 million euros ($49.39 million), has yet to put in a run at Bayern, following a muscle injury in Dortmund’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

After recovering in August, he sustained an ankle injury in Bayern’s Super Cup win over Chelsea last month.

“The plan is to integrate him into team training in the coming days,” Bayern said in a statement.

Holding midfielder Javi Martinez, who underwent groin surgery earlier this month, will need a bit longer before returning to action, Bayern said.

Bayern, who beat CSKA Moscow 3-0 in their Champions League Group D opener on Tuesday, take on fellow Champions League competitors Schalke 04 on Saturday. Bayern trail leaders Borussia Dortmund by two points.