Soccer: Bayern's Robben doubtful for season opener against Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben celebrates after scoring a goal against Borussia Dortmund during their German Cup (DFB Pokal) final soccer match in Berlin May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bayern Munich’s Arjen Robben is doubtful for the Bundesliga season opener against VfL Wolfsburg due to a lack of match practice, coach Pep Guardiola said on Thursday.

The Dutchman joined the team later than some of his team mates after the Netherlands’ run to the World Cup third place last month and did not play for the Bavarians in the German Super and German Cup last week.

“Arjen is fully fit but he has not yet played. We will see tomorrow how the situation is with him,” Guardiola told reporters. “But Arjen is a professional, one of the best I have seen.”

Bayern, domestic double champions last season, have several big name absences with Bastian Schweinsteiger, Franck Ribery and Javi Martinez among them.

“Franck was injured for two or three weeks. He still needs time. For tomorrow I have to see which player is in the best possible form and only then will I decide who will play,” said Guardiola.

“We are not in an ideal situation but I will not complain.”

The Spaniard, in his second season in charge of the German record champions, said despite the injury absences that could make it hard for them in the first few months of the league the title still remained their top goal.

“The Bundesliga remains our number one goal. It is the most expensive title and it is every day and we are working toward that goal,” he said.

Bayern won the league title in record time last season, becoming the first team to secure it in March.