German minister says risks for fans in Brazil minimal

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere has said the risks for German fans traveling to the World Cup in Brazil next month are minimal and he advised them to paint their faces black, red and gold, and be “polite and reserved”.

In an interview with Welt am Sonntag newspaper published on Saturday, de Maiziere, who is also responsible for sport, said: “you may not be able to go to every part of every city... but I‘m very sure that fans who are polite and excited about football will be received very warmly in Brazil.”

Despite the high rates of crime, Brazil was doing everything to secure the safety of players and fans, he said, adding Germany would send a small number of police to monitor German fans for known hooligans.

The level of spending on the upcoming World Cup has sparked repeated protests in Brazil. Two days ago demonstrators took to the streets in cities across the country, and police used tear gas to break up one protest in Rio de Janiero.