FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German minister says risks for fans in Brazil minimal
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 17, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

German minister says risks for fans in Brazil minimal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere attends a cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere has said the risks for German fans traveling to the World Cup in Brazil next month are minimal and he advised them to paint their faces black, red and gold, and be “polite and reserved”.

In an interview with Welt am Sonntag newspaper published on Saturday, de Maiziere, who is also responsible for sport, said: “you may not be able to go to every part of every city... but I‘m very sure that fans who are polite and excited about football will be received very warmly in Brazil.”

Despite the high rates of crime, Brazil was doing everything to secure the safety of players and fans, he said, adding Germany would send a small number of police to monitor German fans for known hooligans.

The level of spending on the upcoming World Cup has sparked repeated protests in Brazil. Two days ago demonstrators took to the streets in cities across the country, and police used tear gas to break up one protest in Rio de Janiero.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.